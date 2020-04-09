SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Justice Court here is rescheduling hundreds of cases until this summer in order to avoid a crowded courtroom during the coronavirus pandemic.
The lobby at the court, 100 Colonia de Salud, is also closed for business, said Justice Court Supervisor Claudia Aguilera on Thursday.
The postponement of cases — which include arraignments and hearings for traffic offenses and some criminal cases — will cause headaches for staff because there are "hundreds of cases", Aguilera said.
The cases will likely be rescheduled for June or July, she said.
"We're trying to keep our employees safe," Aguilera said, referring to COVID-19 and social distancing.
Aguilera said Justice of the Peace Pat Call is only hearing the cases of offenders who are incarcerated. And that's being done via video. The same is being done at the Cochise County Superior Court in Bisbee, where cases are either being heard by video, or, telephonically.
Aguilera said exceptions will be made for anyone who is seeking a protective order. Those individuals can call 520-803-3800, and listen for instructions concerning protective orders. Aguilera people who want to pay for a citation, can call the same number and listen for instructions on that option.
Additionally, anyone with concerns about his or her case, can email svjc@courts.az.gov.