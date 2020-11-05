SIERRA VISTA — A few officers in the Sierra Vista Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19, Police Chief Adam Thrasher said Thursday.
Thrasher also stated that the situation is not affecting daily operations.
"We've had some positive tests," Thrasher told the Herald/Review.
The chief could not divulge additional information, saying that the agency learned just recently about the officers affected by the virus.
He said those who tested positive are not working. He also said officers out on patrol wear masks anytime they come in contact with the public.