SIERRA VISTA — As the number of COVID-19 cases rises locally and statewide, Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller has reinstated an emergency declaration requiring people older than 10 wear face coverings or shields while in public when physical distancing of at least six feet is not possible.
The mandate is effective immediately.
The original emergency declaration took effect June 27 and was suspended Sept. 18, based on the declining number of COVID-19 cases. The order was never rescinded so that it could be reinstated.
“The latest local data shows an increasing trend of new COVID-19 cases in Cochise County and within our community,” Mueller says. “Sierra Vistans have done a great job keeping transmission here relatively low but it’s time that we must once again do more to combat this highly contagious virus.”
Enforcement of this order will focus first on education to promote best practices to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Before any enforcement action is taken, a person shall be notified of the violation and be given an opportunity to comply.
There are 330 active cases reported in Cochise County, including 71 in Sierra Vista zip codes. Find the latest local COVID-19 data at https://covid-cochisehealth.hub.arcgis.com/. For the latest city news associated with COVID-19, see the Coronavirus Updates webpage linked on the city’s home page at www.SierraVistaAZ.gov.
Face coverings are not required when at home; when alone in a vehicle or in a vehicle with people you live with; when a person is at a commercial establishment for the purposes of eating, drinking, or sleeping; when exercising outdoors alone or with people they live with and while using public sports or practice fields; while swimming; and in workspaces not open to the public.
Also, masks are not required for any person who cannot wear a face covering because of a medical condition, mental health condition or developmental disability, or who is unable to remove the face covering without assistance; and in an emergency situation where the wearing of a face covering is not feasible.
Provided by City of Sierra Vista Public Information Officer Adam Curtis.