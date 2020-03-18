REGION — Local school districts are working to provide for students during the school closures caused by the ever-changing coronavirus pandemic.
Sierra Vista School District
Sierra Vista Unified School District public information officer Jacob Martinez provided the following statement regarding the district’s free breakfast and lunch schedule for children 0 through 18 years old.
“In light of the Governor and State Superintendent (of Instruction’s) decision to close schools until March 27, SVUSD will be providing free breakfast and lunch for children 0-18 years old at three of our school sites.
"Buena High School, Carmichael Elementary and Town & Country Elementary schools will provide two breakfast meals and two lunch meals for all children 0 to 18 years old on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.
"We ask parents and guardians to drive-through to pick up meals for your children at the appropriate school, based on the list below. If you must walk-up, we ask that you not bring your children and maintain appropriate social distancing suggestions of six feet.
"Buena High School will serve Buena High School and Pueblo Del Sol families.
"Carmichael Elementary School will serve Carmichael and Bella Vista Elementary school families. Town & Country Elementary will serve Town & Country, Village Meadows and Huachuca Mountain families.
"Joyce Clark Middle School families may go to whichever school is closest to their home.
"The pickup location for Buena High School will be in the back of the school where parent drop-off is located.”
Tombstone School District
Tombstone Unified School District Superintendent Robert Devere said the district has made arrangements to provide packaged breakfast and lunch meals for all children from 0 to 18 years old. These meals are for all children, even if they are not TUSD students. However, adults cannot collect meals for children.
“The meals will be delivered district wide by two different school buses — one delivering in the Huachuca City and Whetstone areas and one in Tombstone,” Devere said. The following drop-off locations and times are listed below:
Huachuca City and Whetstone meal deliveries:
- Huachuca City School, 100 School Drive at the gate by the school library from 8:30 to 9 a.m.
- Mr. Shed parking lot, 129 S. Huachuca Blvd. from 8:50 to 9 a.m.
- Community Center in lower Huachuca City, 201 Yuma St., from 9:10 to 9:20.
- Mustang Corners, on the vacant lot across from the Chevron Station at the intersection of Highways 82 and 90 in Whetstone, from 9:30 to 9:40.
- Whetstone Fire Station, 2422 N. Firehouse Lane, 9:45 to 9:55.
- Presidential Estates Fire Station on Washington, from 10:10 to 10:20.
- Presidential Estates Fire Station on Sanders Road near Bowers Road, 10:30 to 10:40.
Tombstone meal deliveries:
- Walter J. Meyer School, 411 N. Ninth St., from 8 to 8:30 a.m., with the pickup spot at the gate near the cafeteria.
- Family Dollar, 208 N. Summer St., from 8:20 to 8:30.
- Mail boxes at Camino San Rafael and San Pedro from 8:35 to 8:45 a.m.
- Mail boxes at East Silver Strike Trail and Bent Barrel from 8:50 to 9 a.m.
“We would like to thank the business owners and organizations for allowing Tombstone School District to use their parking spaces to better serve our kids,” Devere said.
Funding for the free meals comes through the Summer Nutrition Program, under the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Food deliveries will start on the morning of March 23 and will continue Monday through Friday through the duration of the school closures.
“Along with delivering meals, we are using those buses to provide remote instruction for the kids. We’re going to have paper instructional packets for preschool through eighth-grade students, and we’re pulling student laptops out of the classrooms and putting them on the buses so they can be checked out to students during this closure period,” Devere said. “The laptops are for sixth- through 12th-grade students only. This allows students to continue their class work while schools are not in session.”
The laptops will be available March 23 and require a parent’s signature on a form that can be downloaded from the district website, www.tombstoneschools.org, and is also on the district’s FaceBook page.
“We are offering a homework hotline at each school site. To access the site, call the school and ask to be transferred to the school library,” Kathy Lopez, assistant to the superintendent. "High school students will need to their StudentVUE account for assignments. Students who need a login should call the high school at 520-457-2215.
Meanwhile, all athletic events and other school activities have been canceled through the closure, as well as facility use agreements.
“We want families to know that we are a subsidiary of the state of Arizona, and will follow the governor’s directives regarding this closure,” Lopez said. “We are keeping our website updated as we receive new information.
All of the school sites will be open Monday through Thursday for phone calls only. To reach the different school sites call: Tombstone High School at 520-457-2215; Walter J. Meyer 520-457-3371; and Huachuca City School at 520-456-9842.