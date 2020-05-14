Visitors are once again welcome on Fort Huachuca as long as they live within 60 miles of the installation, commanders said this week.
That means anyone who wants to obtain a visitor’s pass to hike, bike, or see someone who lives on post, can go to the Visitor’s Center at the Van Deman Gate entrance and show proof of residence in exchange for a visitor’s pass, said Garrison Commander Col. Chad Rambo.
With the coronavirus looming, new visitors were prohibited from entering the fort or obtaining a visitor’s pass.
But at the fort’s Facebook Live COVID-19 town hall Wednesday night, Rambo announced the change. The 60-mile restriction stems from Major General Laura Potter’s recent order prohibiting active duty and civilian employees from traveling any farther than 60 miles from Fort Huachuca, because of the high number of virus cases in Pima and Maricopa counties.
The order prohibits anyone who lives outside the 60-mile range from visiting Fort Huachuca, or the homes of soldiers and civilians who reside off-post.
This weekend, commanders will decide whether to allow dine-in service at eateries on post and to reopen the bowling alley, the garrison playground and gyms, as well as the reopening of the bowling alley and the garrison playground. The latter will be open only to active duty, guard and reserve, for the time being, Rambo said.
“We will announce it (the openings) on Monday and address it at the next town hall,” Rambo said.
If all goes smoothly, the locations could open by Wednesday, Rambo said.