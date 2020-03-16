BISBEE — Sparklight is opening WiFi hotspots across its footprint in the city for public use during the COVID–19 crisis to keep individuals and communities connected to the online resources they want and need.
As of Friday, Sparklight began making unlimited data available on all internet services for 30 days, as well as offering payment deferrals and waiving late fees for its customers for 60 days. The company plans to reassess after 30 days, based on the continued impact and evolving nature of the virus.
“We live and work in the communities we serve and these are our friends and neighbors impacted by effects of the COVID–19, so we want to do our part to help,” said Julie Laulis, Sparklight president and CEO. “We understand that our customers rely on their internet service to stay connected to family, work, school and information, and we are committed to ensuring they receive the assistance they need during this time.”
Sparklight’s WiFi hotspot can be accessed in the Sparklight local office parking lot, located at 99 Bisbee Road in Bisbee.
Customers can call 1-877–692–2253 for more information.
Submitted by Tammy Gabel, Sparklight communications manager