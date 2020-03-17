From SSVEC officials today:
SSVEC is temporarily closing our Benson and Willcox offices to walk-in traffic.
Our kiosks at these locations will still accept payments. Sierra Vista, Elfrida and Patagonia offices will remain open to walk-in payments at this time.
Disconnect Notice
Due to the economic impact of the current COVID-19 situation, SSVEC has temporarily suspended non-pay disconnects for both our residential and business members until further notice. When this temporary suspension ends, SSVEC will work with all of our members on individual arrangements to bring their accounts current.
As a reminder, our payment options include SmartHub, automatic payments, pay by phone or kiosk (kiosks are located at Sierra Vista, Willcox and Benson offices as well as at The Mall at Sierra Vista).
SSVEC encourages our members to keep their accounts as current as possible in order to avoid having to catch up when the temporary suspension ends.