The Cochise County Superior Court is planning its slow return back to business as usual, but don’t expect any jury trials or major cases getting heard until this summer, an administrative order from the Arizona Supreme Court shows.
Like all other entities forced to rearrange everything because of COVID-19, the court had to adjust its calendars, vacating several hearings and adding others that could not be continued.
In the most recent order issued by the Arizona Supreme Court, Chief Justice Robert Brutinel stated that: “It is anticipated that Arizona courts will be able to begin a phased-in approach to conducting in person hearings and jury trials in late spring or early summer. An order providing for that transition will be issued soon.”
Cochise County Superior Court Administrator John Schow said Friday that court officials are following that edict until Brutinel puts out a new order, probably on Monday.
“We are well into the process of planning for a slow transition back to normal operations,” Schow said in an email to the Herald/Review. “However, we have to follow any orders from the Arizona Supreme Court’s Chief Justice. We expect that Chief Justice Brutinel will issue an Administrative Order later today or possibly Monday.
“What I can tell you is that we will continue to take precautions to minimize the risk of anyone entering our Courts, including social distancing measures,” Schow added.
Currently, judges are having hearings, but no more than 10 people are allowed to attend. The majority of sessions are conducted telephonically, with judges and attorneys sitting in the courtroom, and the parties in the case calling in.
Defendants who are incarcerated are attending via video, except in certain situations where judges have been requesting that the defendant be transported from the jail.