SIERRA VISTA — The city's bus service will come to a halt Friday at 6 p.m., officials have decided, a move that will affect about 2,000 passenger trips a week.
The decision to stop the service, essentially shutting down the city's Vista Transit Center, was announced Thursday, said city spokesman Adam Curtis.
Individuals who use para-transit services however — for customers with disabilities — will still be able to do so, but "only for essential trips like medical appointments and shopping for groceries."
The buses will start running again on March 30, Curtis said.
City Manager Chuck Potucek said the decision to stop bus service was a difficult, but necessary one, dictated by the COVID-19 situation.
“We have been taking measures to completely sanitize all of our buses daily, but they are still confined spaces that fill with many different people throughout the day,” Potucek said in a press release. “At a critical moment to prevent and limit the spread of COVID-19, it’s vital that we take the actions needed to protect our community."
“Suspending a service like transit is a difficult decision but it’s one we must make to help prevent a possible spike of cases that could overwhelm medical facilities."
For the last two weeks, Vista Transit has averaged about 2,000 passenger trips per week on its three Monday through Friday routes, Curtis said. Paratransit serves roughly 20 to 30 passengers each day.
The down time will be used for deep cleaning, Curtis said.
"Bus drivers and other Vista Transit staff members will be conducting deep cleaning and maintenance work on all transit buses, bus stops, and other facilities next week," Curtis said in an email.
Vista Transit officials also will use the time for staff training that would otherwise be difficult to schedule during a typical work week, Curtis said. Bus station staff may also be pulled to help out in other city departments. They will continue to be paid while the bus station is closed.
At the moment, there are two paratransit drivers, Curtis said.
"If demand increases, an additional driver may be assigned," Curtis said. "Staff may also conduct some additional cross training to get other drivers ready to operate the para-transit service if needed."
Curtis said once the bus service starts, "Vista Transit will offer an additional Orange Route bus to help disperse passengers on the most popular route. This bus will operate on a staggered schedule so an Orange Route bus will be available every 30 minutes, instead of every 60 minutes."