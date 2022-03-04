SIERRA VISTA — In an emergency meeting on Thursday, the Sierra Vista Unified School District Board voted 4-0 to remove the district’s mask mandate on March 7 after the board was divided on the matter at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
The crowd of more than 30 people in attendance, most of them anti-mask protesters, gave a roaring applause after the vote came in that masks would be optional for all staff, students and visitors on SVUSD campuses on March 7.
“I just want to say that this has been very hard for us, it’s been very trying for us board members,” said SVUSD Board President Yulonda Boutte. “We had this meeting because we knew that we needed to come to some kind of agreement together to deal with the mask mandate because it has been a problem for our children, and also, for the parents.”
Members of the public who’ve consistently voiced their opposition to the mask mandate were ecstatic at its removal scheduled for Monday.
“We have a group of people who’ve been protesting and we think this worked,” said Bob McCormick, a Sierra Vista resident in attendance. “So, we’re really happy that they finally listened to the people. And that’s what politicians don’t do. They don’t listen to the people like they should.”
He said the group of anti-mask protesters who’ve been showing up at the school board meetings the past few months are a part of a group called “We The People,” a political collation of Sierra Vista residents and parents.
“We have a group of like-minded Republicans that are really trying to help change what’s going on right now,” said McCormick. “And this was one of those things on our agenda. We meet every Saturday, and somebody said ‘let’s attack this, let’s see if we can try to do something with the mask mandate for kids.’
“So, we choose that as a topic for about the last month and a half. And we’ve been coming to all the board meetings, we’ve been doing all the protests, and we think that’s what helped.”
McCormick said he has no affiliation to SVUSD. His grown children did not attend school in the district.
Donald Lee, an SVUSD parent and member of “We The People,” said that he’s happy masks will now be a choice.
“This is a win,” said Lee. “It’s a win for everybody. Obviously, we would have liked it a month or two ago, but we’ve been fighting. This is much better than the 22, the 26 — so, we’re happy.”
The mask mandate was scheduled to be re-addressed in the March 22 board meeting after the board came to a 2-2 vote on the matter March 1. However, Boutte felt it warranted immediate action.
“We would rather deal with the mask mandate now rather than waiting for another meeting,” Boutte said in a written message prior to the meeting on Thursday. “We know and feel how important this is and how it affects our students and parents, and we just think that coming up with a resolution ASAP is important.”
On Tuesday, board members Hollie Sheriff and Joy Mims voted in favor of making the motion to have masks be optional on March 21 and Boutte and board member Kimberly Robinson voted no. Robinson and Boutte did not clarify Thursday why their position changed.
Board Vice President Connie Johnson was absent during Tuesday’s meeting, and would have been the tie-breaking vote. Johnson again was absent Thursday.
The Herald/Review reached out to Johnson inquiring if she would attend the meeting on Thursday and about her absence during Tuesday’s meeting, but did not receive a response as of press time.
SVUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes briefed the board on the district’s COVID-19 numbers Tuesday evening. He said that on the week of Feb. 7, the district reported 47 cases; the week of Feb. 14, 11 cases were reported; week of Feb. 21, 13 cases, and as of Wednesday morning, 1 case was reported.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cochise County is classified as having medium transmission levels of COVID-19 as of Thursday. As recent as Tuesday, Cochise County was classified as having high transmission.
The board’s decision to remove the mask mandate falls in line with the CDC’s updated guidance for areas classified as having medium transmission, which advises “if you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your health care provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions.”
The CDC‘s updated guidance on masking was released on Feb. 25, which states in areas where transmission of COVID-19 is low, wearing a mask is “based on your personal preference, informed by your personal level of risk.”
Cochise County has reported 211 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths since last week, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ data dashboard.
The ADHS reports 70.4% of Cochise County residents are vaccinated and 1,606 new vaccine doses were reported since last week. In the last six months, Cochise County has had 493 COVID-19 cases that have been hospitalized.