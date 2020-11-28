The Sierra Vista Unified School District is planning to return to virtual instructional for all schools beginning Dec. 1.
In a letter to board members Superintendent Eric Holmes cited a “significant increase” in Arizona Department of Education and Arizona Department of Health Services COVID-19 benchmarks over the past month.
Holmes wrote that the district has had coronavirus “outbreaks” at Buena High School and Bella Vista Elementary School, which required those schools to close for 14 days. He reported the district has had to quarantine classes and staff members at Joyce Clark Middle School (twice) Town and Country Elementary School (twice), Carmichael Elementary School (twice) and Village Meadows Elementary School.
The model would be the same as the one used from Aug.17 to Sept. 11:
• Students will receive virtual instruction in their homes.
• Teachers will provide virtual instruction from their classrooms.
• Exceptional Student Services will continue to be provided.
• School and district offices will remain closed to the public and business will be conducted by appointment only.
• The Flexible Learning Plan model will be discontinued at the K-8 schools due to teachers providing virtual instruction.
• The Schools PLP model will continue at all school sites.
• On-site Support Services will be available at each school site.
• Lunches will be available for pickup at each school site.
• Winter athletic team practices will take place.
The recommendation is that schools can return to the hybrid model of two days in school, one day off, two days on when the moderate spread category has returned for two consecutive weeks. Buena High can return to five days of classes when the minimal spread category has returned for two consecutive weeks. The board will vote on the recommendation during an emergency meeting on Monday.