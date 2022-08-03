Purchase Access

SIERRA VISTA — While COVID-19 may not be spreading as rapidly as it once was, the infectious disease that became a full-blown, worldwide pandemic has forced health officials like the Arizona Department of Health Services to develop new mitigation plans for school districts to keep students and teachers as safe as possible as they return to in-person instruction.

“COVID is making a rebound,” Sierra Vista Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes told the district’s governing board at its Aug. 2 meeting before presenting its COVID-19 Mitigation Plan proposal.

Did You Know?

State Dashboard created

The Arizona Department of Health Services has created a dashboard for schools in consultation with local health departments to be used to determine the level of community spread of COVID-19 in Arizona and assist with the decision-making for types of delivery models schools may consider.

The dashboard can be found at http://www.adhs.gov/covid19/index.php#schools-dashboard.

This current plan is for Low to Moderate Transmission Rates. Should the dashboard move to Substantial or High Transmission Rates additional restriction and alternate delivery models may be implemented.