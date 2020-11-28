The following letter was sent to Sierra Vista Unified School Board members from Superintendent Eric Holmes.
The Administration of the Sierra Vista Unified School District #68 has been closely monitoring the benchmarks developed by the Arizona Department of Education and the Arizona Department of Health Services regarding the selection of an appropriate instructional delivery model. These benchmarks allow districts to measure the level of community spread of the Covid-19 Virus. This Governing Board voted to return from an all virtual instructional delivery model to a hybrid instructional delivery model on September 17, 2020 after two consecutive weeks of the county being in “moderate spread.”
Our current county data has indicated a significant increase in the three benchmarks over the last month, particularly the data released on November 19 and November 26, 2020. We have seen the benchmark data increase in cases per 100,000 individuals, in percent positivity and in hospital visits for Covid-19 symptoms. In the data released on Nov. 12, cases per 100,000 was 87, in the data released on Nov. 19, cases had more than doubled to 201 and the category moved from moderate to substantial spread. In the data released on November 26, cases had increased again to 242.
The data for the percent positivity in the county was 8.8% on Nov, 12, increasing to 14.9% in the data released on Nov. 19 which moved the category from moderate to substantial spread. The data released on November 26 showed a substantial spread of 13.8%. The data for hospital visits for Covid-19 symptoms released on November 26 indicated that the category moved from minimal spread to moderate spread and is now 5.1%
The District has also had Covid-19 “outbreaks” in two of our buildings, Buena High School and Bella Vista Elementary School, which required those schools to close for fourteen days. The district has also had to quarantine classes and staff members at Joyce Clark Middle School (twice) Town and Country Elementary School (twice), Carmichael Elementary School (twice) and Village Meadows Elementary School.
Based on the significant increase in community spread in the county and the impact that spread has had on our schools, I am recommending that the Sierra Vista Unified School District #68 return to the virtual instructional delivery model for all schools on Dec. 1, 2020. The delivery model would be the same as the one used in the district from Aug.17, 2020 to September 11, 2020. Please note the following:
• Students will receive virtual instruction in their homes.
• Teachers will provide virtual instruction from their classrooms
• Exceptional Student Services will continue to be provided
• School and District offices will remain closed to the public and business will be conducted by appointment only
• The Flexible Learning Plan model will be discontinued at the K-8 schools due to teachers providing virtual instruction
• The Schools PLP model will continue at all school sites
• On-site Support Services will be available at each school site
• Lunches will be available for pickup at each school site
• Winter athletic team practices will take place outdoors
While we recognize the hardship this decision may place on some of our families, we also recognize that the health and safety of our students and staff must be our first priority. We recommend that the K-8 schools return to five day a week in-person instruction with the Schools PLP virtual option once all three benchmarks have returned to the moderate spread category (green and yellow) for two consecutive weeks.
We recommend that Buena High School return to the hybrid 2-1-2 model of instructional delivery with the Schools PLP virtual option once all three benchmarks have returned to the moderate spread category (green and yellow) for two consecutive weeks. We further recommend that Buena High School return to five day a week in-person instruction with the Schools PLP virtual option once all three benchmarks have returned to the minimal spread category (green) for two consecutive weeks.