On Monday, the Sierra Vista Unified School District updated its COVID-19 mitigation plan — reducing the quarantine period from eight days to five — to align with new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that was released on Dec. 27.
SVUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes said the administration met on Monday to update its plan to mirror the CDC guidelines and sent the information to SVUSD families yesterday afternoon.
“Our goal this year is to keep schools open — which we have done — and to keep our kids safe to reduce the opportunity that this disease has to have a negative impact on us,” said Holmes during Tuesday’s governing board meeting.
“Our numbers so far as of (Tuesday) afternoon, we have 371 students who have tested positive since the beginning of the year and 1,415 students who have been in quarantine,” said Holmes. “It seems that the primary strain that’s out there right now is omicron.”
Holmes said the quarantine period previously was eight days with proof of a negative test before returning to campus. He said proof of a negative test is no longer required — but is recommended — before returning to campus.
The district update states that if an individual tests positive for COVID-19 and is symptomatic, they can return to school after five days since symptoms first emerged and 24 hours have passed since recovery — which is defined as the resolution of fever without medication and improved respiratory symptoms.
If an individual tests positive but is asymptomatic, they can return to school five days after receiving a positive test result if they remain symptom free.
For those who are exposed to the virus but do not have symptoms and have received one of the following — a booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within the last six months or the primary series of J&J vaccine within the last two months — quarantining isn’t a requirement.
If symptoms emerge, the district says to take a COVID-19 test and stay home.
If an individual has not met the vaccination criteria — including those who have not received the booster, the primary sequences of the COVID vaccines within the specified timeframe, or is unvaccinated — the district said they can return to school five days after exposure and must wear a mask around others for five more days afterward. If symptoms emerge, the district instructs folks to take a test and stay home.
The district’s mask mandate — which requires all SVUSD staff, students and visitors to wear a mask in all indoor SVUSD campuses — remains in place.
What’s going on statewide?
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services COVID-19 data dashboard, 7,212 cases of COVID-19 were reported statewide on Jan. 4 with 154 deaths. The state has a 10.2% positivity rate.
Mesa Public Schools — the largest school district in Arizona — updated its COVID-19 mitigation plan on Jan. 3 to align with the updated CDC guidelines, including a mandatory five-day quarantine period for students and staff who test positive for the virus and requiring masks to be worn for five days afterward.
Students who are exposed to COVID-19 but are vaccinated and asymptomatic do not have to quarantine, but must wear a mask for 10 days after the initial exposure.
Staff — regardless of vaccination status — are not required to quarantine if exposed, but must be asymptomatic and wear a mask for 10 days after the initial exposure.
With the exception of the mask requirement for positive cases of COVID-19 and exposures, masks are are otherwise only required to be worn on MPS school buses and are strongly encouraged to be worn indoors.
Scottsdale Unified School District began school on Jan. 4 and updated its COVID-19 mitigation plan to require all staff to wear masks indoors; for students, masks are strongly recommended but not required.
SUSD referred to the Maricopa County Department of Public Health for upcoming guidelines on quarantine procedures — which was stated on SUSD’s Jan. 3 welcome-back letter — and will include a test-to-stay protocol.
On Dec. 17, the CDC defined its test-to-stay protocol as “A practice comprised of contact tracing and serial testing (testing that is sequentially repeated) to allow school-associated close contacts who are not fully vaccinated to continue in-person learning during their quarantine period.”
Tucson Unified School District started school on Jan. 3 with a mitigation plan that mirrors the updated CDC guidance. Masks are required on all TUSD campuses.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced his ”Open for Learning Recovery Benefit program” on Tuesday that provides up to $7,000 to parents who meet the income requirements to use for childcare, tuition, school-related transportation fees and online tutoring if a school closes due to COVID-19.
“In Arizona, we’re going to ensure continued access to in-person learning,” Ducey said in a Jan. 4 press release. “Everyone agrees that schools should stay open and kids need to be in the classroom. With this announcement, we are making sure parents and families have options if a school closes its doors.”
Even if the school closure is for only one day, families that make no more than 350% of the federal poverty level — $76,860 for a family of three, $92,750 for a family of four — are eligible for the program. The figures are higher for larger families.
C.J. Karamargin, the governor’s communications director, said an online application form for the program will be available this week.
What’s going on nationwide?
Some school districts — including those in Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee and Newark, New Jersey — have opted to delay the beginning of the semester, start with virtual learning or do both due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and staff shortages, according to The New York Times.
The Associated Press reported Tuesday that some school districts across the U.S. have chosen to extend their holiday break or start the semester with online instruction while others continued with in-person instruction amid surging COVID-19 cases.
New York City — which has the largest school system in the U.S. — opened its doors to approximately 1 million students with a large supply of COVID-19 test kits; the district plans to double the number of random tests done in schools.
In the west, Los Angeles Unified School District pushed the beginning of the school year to Jan. 11, now requiring all students and staff to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before returning to school. Masks are required — both indoors and outdoors — for all students and staff on all Los Angeles Unified campuses.