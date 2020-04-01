Anyone heading into the nearby cities of Sonora should be prepared to have their temperature taken by health-screening teams at the border, officials said Wednesday.
The extra health measures are being taken in response to the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the United States, as well as a protest launched last week by Mexican activists who demanded that their government institute more stringent screenings of anyone entering Mexico from the U.S.
Wednesday, a U.S. State Department’s website page titled “U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico,” stated “Authorities in Sonora began temperature checks of southbound pedestrians and motorists at the San Luis Río Colorado, Nogales, and Agua Prieta ports of entry. Such screenings might be conducted at other ports of entry for Mexico-bound travelers.”
An official in Naco, Sonora, Mayor Andrea Ramos, said the same procedures are in effect at the Customs entrance in that city.
The activists in Nogales, Sonora, a group called “Sonorans for Health and Life,” were led by Jose Luis Hernandez.
In a telephone interview Wednesday evening, Hernandez told the Herald/Review that the purpose was not to shut down the Mexican-U.S. border, but rather to get the attention of the federal government of Mexico and its laxness at the border states.
“We wanted the federal government of Mexico to act and require stricter health screenings at the border for anyone entering Mexico because the number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is alarming,” Hernandez said. “There was a lack of responsible screening of anyone crossing into Mexico from the U.S.”
Hernandez and members of Sonorans for Health and Life, met with Mexican Customs officials and were able to secure an assurance from Juan Gim — the head of Mexican Customs in Nogales, Sonora — that all the customs offices in Sonora state would require a temperature check and questionnaire of anyone coming into the country from the U.S.
”All American citizens, all Mexican residents of the U.S. and all other Mexican paisanos [coming from the U.S.], will be screened,” Hernandez said.
The extra health measure however, is not being taken at either of the U.S. ports of entry in Douglas or Naco, Arizona, officials at both locations said Wednesday.
The U.S. is questioning Mexican nationals at all ports of entry along the U.S.- Mexican border and allowing entry only to individuals who are coming in for “essential” reasons. Tourism or recreational visits are not allowed. The procedures are reciprocal in Mexico, with the added medical screenings that started last week.
Hernandez said Mexico would not be able to shoulder such a pandemic if it were to hit the country as badly as it has the U.S.
“We do not have the economic or infrastructural wherewithal to survive something like that,” he said.