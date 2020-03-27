A third case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Cochise County. The county’s Health & Social Services Department received confirmation of a positive test last night (March 26).
The individual is an adult male who recently returned from domestic travel to a neighboring state. He has been self-isolating and is recovering at home. A contact investigation has been completed and no threat to the community has been found. The county will not be releasing any further information about this individual to protect their privacy.
There is no connection to the two previously confirmed cases, who are both also recovering at home.
Health Director Carrie Langley said, “We want to again remind the public that they should adhere to current travel advice from the CDC. Anyone who has recently returned from a trip should self-quarantine for 14 days, self-monitor for symptoms and social distance.”
Symptoms include fever, cough, or shortness of breath. Anyone experiencing symptoms is advised to stay home and self-manage their care, and to stay away from others until at least 72 hours after their fever is gone and symptoms of acute infection resolve. Contact your healthcare provider if you are unable to manage your symptoms at home.
The county has established a COVID-19 website where the public can find a wealth of information, including testing criteria, community and business resources, case updates, donation and volunteer opportunities, social media help sites, county services updates, and more. Visit https://covid-cochisehealth.hub.arcgis.com/
Submitted by Cochise County