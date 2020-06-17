FORT HUACHUCA — With coronavirus cases spiking across the state, the commanding general at Fort Huachuca signed a new general order placing further restrictions on service members at the military installation.
Local bars and tattoo parlors are off limits to all military personnel. And inbound service members coming to Fort Huachuca and who will live off-post are prohibited from patronizing grocery stores and eateries in the area for the first 14 days after their arrival at the installation.
This is for service members who will be at Fort Huachuca on temporary duty or permanent change of station, the new order shows.
The latest restrictions are spelled out in General Order Number 2 signed by Major General Laura Potter on Tuesday.
Potter has repeatedly expressed concern about the spread of the virus in Cochise County and the state, especially after word that Arizona reported 2,392 new COVID-19 cases and 25 new deaths on Tuesday.
At the 14th Facebook Live COVID-19 Town Hall on post Tuesday evening, Potter mentioned the new cases and reiterated that she is not comfortable with lifting travel restrictions that she imposed in April in the first general order. The initial restriction prohibits service members from traveling farther than 60 miles from the installation.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Wednesday evening the total number of cases documented since the start of the pandemic is 40,924. The number of people who have died is 1,239.
The state has confirmed 248 cases in Cochise County, 56 cases in Graham County and 12 in Greenlee County.
More than 500,000 people have been tested for the virus in the state; 7.3 percent have tested positive.
At the town hall sessions, Potter has always encouraged people to wear face masks when they're out in the community. She said she and her family always remind each other about face masks when they're leaving the house.
"We are not out of the woods yet," Potter said at the end of Tuesday's town hall.