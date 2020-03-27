SIERRA VISTA — With an uncertainty of whether or not students will return to school buildings anytime soon, learning and educating must continue.
Last week, Sierra Vista and Tombstone school districts distributed Chromebooks to students to begin the new wave of learning and keeping students on track for three weeks schools are closed. On Friday, Governor Doug Ducey signed H.B. 2910 to support schools during closures.
“During this unprecedented time, parents and educators need certainty so they can plan and make decisions — and this bill provides it,” Ducey said in a press release. “It protects our teachers and prioritizes our students, ensuring kids continue to receive instruction even with schools closed.”
Sierra Vista Unified School District is putting their “one-to-one” program to good use. Kathryn Wright, instructional technology coordinator for SVUSD, explained via email that one-to-one refers to one computer device for every student. Buena High School students have their computers with them, but the younger grade levels were given theirs in a drive-thru procession earlier this week.
“We currently have 2,012 devices assigned to our high school students,” Wright wrote in an email interview. “Kindergarten through eighth grade do not take the devices home under normal circumstances; however, on Tuesday we distributed about 1,500 devices amongst the six elementary schools and one middle school.”
Laurie Humpherys and her two youngest children went to Pueblo del Sol Elementary School on Tuesday and had a smooth experience picking up the needed tech. Humpherys said it took a maximum of 15 minutes from the time they pulled up to when they left.
Like their experience picking up the computers, switching to at home learning for her kids has been a mostly easy transition due the constant communication between teachers and her children, though there have been some challenges.
“For my high schooler, it’s been almost a flawless transition,” she said. “For my elementary schoolers, it’s been a bigger adjustment.”
Paper packets are available for students who don’t have access to internet. SVUSD posted on their Facebook page stating parents who need the paper packets should contact their child’s school.
Wright said SVUSD uses Google’s G Suite for Education and all students and staff are provided with Google Accounts that come with 14 core applications that include our learning management platform, Google Classroom.
“Google Classroom is an online learning platform that assists in streamlining assignments, encouraging collaboration and communication by helping teachers distribute assignments and provide real-time feedback in one location,” she wrote in an email interview. “Our teachers and students have been meeting and corresponding with Google Meet and Zoom. “
“Many of our existing platforms can be utilized during this timeframe and are being utilized: Achieve3000, Renaissance Place, Moby Max, McGraw-Hill Wonders Reading program, Seesaw, Follett Destiny library management program, and ATI-Galileo.”
The wide rage of materials the district is providing teachers is allowing classes to be taught from anywhere, despite not gathering in a classroom and the limited resources students may have in their homes.
Terry Kimbley, a culinary arts instructor at Buena, said having the technology in place and adding more resources in this situation made the transition easier than if nothing was in place previously.
“Because of (the community’s) investment in technology through the bond, the hardware needed to make this transition was already in place,” he wrote in an email interview. “Both our district and our community have been amazingly supportive and made the difficult switch a little easier.
“Are there and will there be hiccups? Of course, but know that district leaders and your kid’s teacher(s) are doing everything they know to do to ensure we can continue to invest in your children.”
Kimbley’s students are still practicing their cooking skills from their home kitchen. He said since his students have a working knowledge base they can still cook from home and document their process for their assignments. Kimbley also noted he has made himself available to all his students and their parents if they have any questions.
“In simple terms, it’s constantly evolving, sometimes from student to student, minute by minute,” he wrote in an emailed interview. “They’re working in environments that I have no control over. I don’t know what kitchen equipment or food supplies they have available to them. Fortunately, we have some things working for us as a team.
“We’ve created a great base of knowledge and skills from which they can work. We also have procedures in place for how to cook at home and document their work. We’re just relying on those practices to help continue the growth from home.”
“I miss them though, especially when it comes to working in the kitchen and more specifically, this time of the year. They’re at the point where they can pretty much run themselves in the kitchen. I can stand back a bit and marvel at their growth.”
According to a a press release issued by Ducey’s office H.B. 2910 does not require public schools to extend the number of school days or add additional instructional hours to make up for the days missed due to the statewide closure.
It also requires all school employees to continue to be paid during this time.