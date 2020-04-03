FORT HUACHUCA — Cochise County has seven confirmed cases of coronavirus after an individual who works on Fort Huachuca had test results for COVID-19 come back positive on April 1, officials said.
The fort's release stated the case was the fifth in the county.
However, Cochise County's health department website stated Friday the county had seven confirmed cases. Cochise County spokesperson Amanda Baillie confirmed the state website was having technical issues, and the county's number was accurate.
The fifth case was announced in a press release from the fort.
"Fort medical personnel in conjunction with county health professionals are conducting contact tracing to identify those individuals who may have come into contact with the individual," according to a press release from post media officer Tanja Linton.
"We extend our concern and ongoing support to the family and friends of the individual," said Maj. Gen. Laura Potter, commanding general, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence & Fort Huachuca, in the press release. "The health protection of our force is a top priority, and we will continue to evaluate current day-to-day operations to ensure the safety of all of our soldiers, family members and civilian personnel."
Linton told the Herald/Review the reason Fort Huachuca officials announced that someone who works on post tested positive is because it's required by U.S. Department of Defense policy.
"There is an exception in the DoD policy when it's the first case on an installation," Linton said. "Going forward, we will not be putting out that information."
If anyone else on Fort Huachuca tests positive for COVID-19 thet information will be rolled into the statistics issued by the county's health department, she said.
Linton said she could not release any more information concerning the individual from the post.
Baillie said no additional information would be released on the sixth and seventh cases.
As of Friday morning, Arizona has 1,769 confirmed cases of COVID-19, resulting in 41 deaths, according to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Maricopa County has the majority of cases, with 1,049 as of Friday, with Pima County second at 280 cases.
Of those cases, 681 are younger than 44 years old, 650 are between 45 and 64, and 433 are 65 or older. Five of the cases are listed as unknown. The gender split is even, 50% for males and females.