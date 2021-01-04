BISBEE — People eligible to receive the Moderna vaccine under the next round — Phase 1B — could be getting their shot in the arm in about two weeks, Cochise County health officials said Monday.
That includes people 75 years of age and over, law enforcement officers and teachers, among others.
Alicia Thompson, director of Cochise Health and Social Services, said that she bases that time frame on the number of individuals in Phase 1A who have received the Moderna vaccine and who have expressed a desire to get it.
Based on requirements established by the state, Phase 1A individuals include all direct health care workers — such as emergency medical services personnel — and all workers and residents of long term care facilities.
"Opening up (Phase) 1B will be dependent on the number of vaccine doses available and if we feel we have reached the majority of people in 1A who want to be vaccinated," Thompson said.
"I would venture to say that based on what we're seeing, on the number of doses that are being administered to our 1A population that we will be opening up soon, I would say probably within two weeks. And I'm fairly confident in saying that because of what we've seen," she added.
Phase 1B individuals also include firefighters, corrections officers, childcare staff, utility workers and health care workers not included in Phase 1A. It also includes high risk adults in congregate settings such as group homes and homeless shelters.
But the vaccine, which must be given twice, 30 days apart, is not arriving in Cochise County in droves.
Thompson said the first shipment of vaccine that arrived in the county on Dec. 21 carried 3,000 doses. The next shipment 1,100 and the third, only 600.
"It changes weekly," Thompson said. "We are continuing to get smaller amounts of vaccine into our community. we're allowed to order vaccine on Thursday afternoons. We're ordering the maximum vaccines that are allowable."
Thompson said she's not exactly sure why the shipments are decreasing.
"The state follows an algorithm when allocating vaccines to counties," she said. "My guess is that the state is receiving smaller shipments from the federal government."
But so far, the rollout of the Moderna vaccine in Cochise County has gone "exceedingly well" according to Thompson, at least the vaccines that are under the health department's purview.
Many direct health care personnel received their vaccinations on Dec. 22, the day after the first load arrived at the health department in Bisbee, Thompson said.
As of Monday, all 30 partners working with Cochise Health and Social Services will begin reporting how many vaccines they administer daily to direct healthcare workers, Thompson said. No numbers were available Monday evening.
Under state health department guidelines, Cochise Health and Social Services and the 30 entities it is partnering with to administer the vaccine are responsible for inoculating the portion of Phase 1A that includes direct health care workers only.
Staff and residents of long term care facilities, who also are part of the Phase 1A group, will, and have received their vaccines through a pharmacy care program.
One of those facilities is Life Care Sierra Vista. Staff member Deborah Steele said over 70 doses of the Moderna vaccine were "administered to both residents and staff on Jan. 3, with follow up on Jan. 30."
"Meagan Rendon, Director of Nursing, took the lead and received the first dose," Steele said. "She knows and advises that getting vaccinated can help protect people around you from COVID-19, particularly people at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19. She was proud of the staff and residents that took this step to protect themselves and those around them."
Life Care staff member Jodi Cota said she was getting vaccinated, “to protect the residents and my family."
Another staff member, Cierra Hauck said she was getting the vaccine so she could do her part to help.
"This is another tool we have in the arsenal to fight COVID and protect our community. It is one we have in our control instead of just waiting for herd immunity," Hauck said.
Long term care entities that have signed up to receive the vaccine via the pharmacy care program as stipulated by the state, cannot obtain the vaccine through Cochise Health and Social Services, Thompson said, because a certain amount is allocated to those facilities and a certain amount is slated for the health department and its partners.
"We've had calls from some of those (long term) facilities telling us they haven't gotten the call yet (from the pharmacy care program) and they're asking if we can we vaccinate them," Thompson said. "And we can't."
One issue that Thompson is concerned with is smaller, unlicensed "mom and pop" long term care facilities that may not have signed up with a pharmacy care program for the vaccine. For those facilities, it's too late because the registration period to obtain the vaccine via the pharmacy program has ended, Thompson said.
Because the staff and residents of some of those facilities are part of the Phase 1A group, Thompson said they can contact Cochise Health and Social Services for assistance at publichealth@cochise.az.gov.
"We know there are some small mom and pop facilities that need to be vaccinated," Thompson said. "But we don't know about them. We need them to reach out to us so that we then can send out some of our staff to vaccinate them."
The other situation Thompson wants to try to prevent in Cochise County is the long lines of people queueing up to receive the vaccine. She said there have been incidences of individuals in other states who have waited for hours to get their shot and then were told to come back another time because the doses ran out.
In order to avoid that here, the county is planning to institute drive-thru PODs, Thompson said. A "POD" is a "point of distribution" or "point of dispersal" for the vaccine.
"People will register to show up within an hour timeframe with only a certain number of slots for that hour," Thompson said. "We will have as many slots in as many days as it takes to get the vaccine that is dedicated for those PODS, out to the people."
"We can't vaccinate everyone at the same time," Thompson added. "It's going to take time. We're going to do our best to vaccinate our community members no matter what phase it is."
The community can do its part, Thompson said, by showing up on time to an appointment at the drive-thru POD.
Thompson said a call center will eventually be created with an 800-number where people can call for their appointment. Once a drive-thru POD fills up with appointments, then individuals who want the vaccine will be placed on a waiting list for the next available POD.
"What we can commit to our community is that we will continue to have PODS as we have vaccine available," Thompson said.