TOMBSTONE — After a six-week hiatus, the streets of Tombstone are coming back to life again this Saturday and Sunday through “Tombstone Welcomes You Back.”
“When the coronavirus hit Arizona, Governor (Doug) Ducey’s executive order to close retail stores and nonessential businesses literally shut Tombstone down,” said Lillian Hritz, owner of Lilly’s Tombstone Memories, a gun and curio shop along historic Allen Street. “During the closures, we had four restaurants doing carry-out business only, so it was as if Tombstone had died.”
Nonprofit organization Tombstone Vigilettes is sponsoring “Tombstone Welcomes You Back,” designed to draw people into town to shop and support local businesses.
“The purpose of this event is to give our town a badly needed boost after six weeks of closures,” Hritz said. “The Vigilettes will have a booth set up near Sixth and Allen streets where everyone who comes into town receives one free raffle ticket for a drawing.”
In addition to the Vigilettes, raffle tickets will be available at 32 participating businesses, where for every purchase of $25 or more, the customer is provided a raffle ticket.
“For a $100 purchase, the customer receives four raffle tickets,” Hritz said.
Guests that spend the night in any of the town’s participating hotels also will receive four raffle tickets.
Heather Davis, a member of the Tombstone Vigilettes, said the organization is concerned about the economic impacts that the state mandated business closures have had on the town’s businesses and nonprofits.
“Along with ‘Tombstone Welcomes You Back’ for our local businesses, the Vigilettes started an online t-shirt sale to raise money for the foodbank, senior center, animal shelter and to provide individual meals for struggling families,” Davis said. “We’re excited about dressing up in our 1880s costumes this weekend and welcoming people back into town. We’re hoping for a fun and exciting rejuvenation for ‘The Town Too Tough to Die,’” Davis added.
“The goal is to breathe life back into Tombstone.”