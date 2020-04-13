Wick Communications, a family-owned multi-media company and parent company of Herald/Review Media, has established a $500,000 Community Grant Program to assist locally owned businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.
Businesses may apply for a dollar-for-dollar advertising/marketing matching grant ranging from $200 to $10,000. Grants will be awarded in April, May and June.
Wick Communications has media operations in 11 states, mostly in smaller markets, and has a long history of working closely with small-business owners.
“The grant is our opportunity to support local businesses that employ our neighbors, the same businesses being devastated by this current crisis,” Wick Communications CEO Francis Wick said. “As a leadership organization, we are here to assist those community leaders and organizations who are willing to invest in themselves, their messaging and, ultimately, their community.”
Details and applications may be found at wickcommunications.com or myheraldreview.com.
“The grant opportunity allows the Herald/Review Media’s team to continue to drive the focus on doing business locally, keep tax dollars in our community and help organizations weather through this challenging time while keeping them top of mind with local consumers,” stated Herald/Review publisher Jennifer Sorenson. “History has proven that the businesses that continue to market their message come out of a crisis situation better than those who pause everything. Our team is ready to assist local businesses with their messaging through our multimedia marketing options.”
Wick is looking forward to helping in the community’s recovery.
“As a family, we’re proud to be associated with Sierra Vista and Cochise County and years of support from readers and advertisers. The future will be bright after weathering this storm,” Wick said.