Well it happened again this week due to the intrusion of COVID-19. Another birthday parade took place in Sierra Vista. This time the fortunate subject was Pamela Jordan.
Jordan retired in June from General Myer Elementary School on Fort Huachuca after 20 years. On Monday, she said, “A former coworker was going to swing by and leave something for me.” So Jordan waited for the car horn to honk before she went outside.
After hearing the beep, Jordan then walked outside to a cacophony of horns and a line of approximately 15 vehicles lined up on her street, many of which sporting “Happy Birthday” signs.
Fellow school coworker Jan Andreini-Camps said, “We decided to celebrate the amazing woman she is by organizing a birthday parade near her home.”
Due to health issues, Jordan hasn’t been able to visit friends or family during the pandemic.
Andreini-Camps mentioned that her friends and family of choice, who are previous coworkers from the school, were all too eager to show Pam how much everyone loves her.
Jordan feels the same way about her General Myer family as well.