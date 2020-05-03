Hereford’s Sierra Springs Church held their first ever Communion in Cars worship service Sunday, with several dozen vehicles full of people showing up to the outdoor event where parishioners remained in their cars.
“Honestly, it’s just something that God put in my heart to do”, said Pastor John Evans when referring to the inspiration for Sunday’s worship service. “We pray and we ask God for guidance and one day God put the thought in my mind that we could do this.” He said they then assembled a team at the church to plan for the service.
Since the coronavirus burst on the scene, the church, like many others, has been live streaming services twice a week. The churches first vehicle service was hosted on Good Friday, where the turnout was respectable.
Each attendee at Sunday’s sermon received a prepackaged communion cup containing wine (grape juice), wafer, a bottle of water and a welcome letter. Children received a packet of cookies as well.
“We have a large parking area here and one of our deacons, Bill Hall, has mapped out a plan for the parking of the cars," Evans said. "He tells me we could probably get 84 cars, maybe even more if necessary.”
As the parking lot started to fill, an occasional parishioner could be seen visiting another at their vehicle.
While not at full capacity, the worship service complete with preaching, singing and prayer took place in the church's ample parking lot.
Parishioner Staci Davison took the opportunity to travel to the Hereford church from her home in Sierra Vista and said she came Sunday for the communion and, “This is the only time we can get together since COVID-19 in a month.”
Pastor Evans presided over The Lord’s Supper (communion) where participants were given communion while in their vehicles. Evans mentions that due to the heat the service would be held to an hour or so.
Church Deacon Hall said, “It’s a blessing we get so many people together to celebrate the communion, and to hear the pastor give a very inspiring message. I believe it’s a lot of work to put together, but it’s worth it.”
Sierra Springs Church member Ron Leonard, from Hereford, said, “ I think it’s important to try to do our best and get together and worship the Lord. This is different but it’s a whole lot better than just staying at home. I appreciate the effort the church has made, I think this is a good alternative and to gather together and hear the word of God.”