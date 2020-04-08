We've all heard time and again how important it is to avoid crowds and to do all we can to avoid going to stores, etc. Basically, we've all been repeatedly told not to leave the house, if possible.
But the occasional trip to the grocery store to stock the pantry is inevitable. Just what steps can, or perhaps should, people traveling to the store take to safeguard themselves against COVID-19?
First, make a plan. Before you leave your home, make a complete list, then map out the most efficient route through the store.
As Dr. June McKoy, M.D., an associate professor of medicine at Northwestern Medicine, told the American Association of Retired Persons, “this is not the time to do impulsive shopping.
"Make your list and go in like a Marine goes in: Parachute in, do your business, parachute out."
McKoy also recommends going to the store during off-peak hours to avoid large crowds and maintain proper social distancing — six feet, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while the World Health Organization says three feet is sufficient.
Opinions vary on the effectiveness of wearing a mask, though the CDC did recently reverse course and now recommends that all Americans wear cloth face masks of some sort at all times when outside of their homes, including trips to the grocery store. Surgical face masks and the N95 masks aren't necessary — in fact, the CDC encourages people in possession of such masks to donate them for health care workers to use — but it is recommended that people at least wear a bandanna to cover their nose and mouth when in public.
Disposable nitrile, rubber or latex gloves can be an effective barrier against COVID-19, but be sure to throw them away immediately after use, and don't wear them into your vehicle for the drive home, as you could then spread whatever you've touched onto your steering wheel and throughout your vehicle. Also, it's important to not touch your mouth, nose or eyes while wearing the gloves, the Wall Street Journal reports, just as people are encouraged not to when gloveless.
If shopping without gloves, experts remind us to be sure to thoroughly wash our hands before and after trips to the store, and use hand sanitizer liberally when it's available, according to the WSJ. And avoid using your cellphone while at the store. But if you must, sanitize it when you get home.
While in the store
You've got your list in hand, your route mapped out, mask on, and you get into the store. Wipe down the handles of the shopping cart or basket with a sanitary wipe. Most grocery stores provide them at the entrance, but the AARP recommends bringing your own, just in case.
The CDC advises people handle as few things as possible while in the store, but say there is little evidence people get coronavirus by handling tainted objects.
“It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads,” according to the CDC.
Also, while the WSJ notes that there have been zero documented cases where coronavirus was transmitted via food packaging, a New England Journal of Medicine study published in mid-March found that COVID-19 can survive up to 24 hours on cardboard and as long as three days on harder items like steel or plastic.
When paying, it is recommended people use credit/debit cards, rather than exchange cash, according to both the WSJ and AARP.
And remember to keep hand sanitizer in your car to clean your hands as soon as you leave the store.
When you get home
Wiping down boxes and other packaging when you get home from a trip to the store isn't necessary, multiple experts told the WSJ. Rather, it's more important to remain vigilant about keeping your hands clean and touching your mouth, nose and eyes as seldom as possible.
Randy Worobo, a professor of food microbiology at Cornell University, told the WSJ that "it’s much better to treat your hands, wash your hands, rather than dealing with all the surfaces."
Lastly, if you're concerned the virus might have gotten on your clothing from people coughing or sneezing around you at the store, simply remove your clothes and run them through the wash at the warmest temperature that is appropriate for the type of clothing you're washing, the CDC states.
The bottom line in all of this — whether it's a trip to the grocery store for supplies, the gas station to refill, or just a stroll through the park — is to frequently wash your hands and be intentional about not touching your mouth, nose and eyes. For some people, particularly older people who have longstanding habits, now is a good time to change your ways in order to avoid illness, both now and in the future, McKoy told the AARP.
"It might be a good idea to map out your strategies,” she said. “If you keep using the same strategies, you'll never miss a step. It becomes your daily routine."