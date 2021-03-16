BENSON — The city of Benson skate park will be closed for approximately two weeks for resurfacing starting March 22.
The project has been pushed back a couple of weeks so as not to conflict with spring break.
At the March 8 council meeting, a $25,538 "emergency or special procurement" of concrete rehab service to repair the skate park’s pad was approved.
While addressing council members about the skate park’s condition and need for repairs, Public Works Director Brad Hamilton said the concrete pad had shifted and opened crack joints, leaving gaps that would interfere with skating. Hamilton contacted Penhall, a specialty concrete company with a location in Tucson, for recommendations on repairing the slab.
“As a specialty company, they do grinding, coring, concrete cutting, shaving and other concrete rehabilitation work,” Hamilton said in a phone interview. “Penhall suggested filling the joints with polyurethane and grinding the uneven areas to restore a smooth surface,” he added.
When Councilmember Pat Boyle asked if anything could be done to stabilize the slabs so they do not continue to shift and pull apart, Hamilton said he would look into the matter, adding it would be far less expensive for the city to repair the slab than to demolish and rebuild a new one.
When questioned about the age of the skate park, Hamilton said the facility had already been constructed before he started working for the city.
Based on discussions between Councilmembers Toney King and Nick Maldonado, it’s estimated the skate park was constructed sometime in the early 2000s.
The park, King noted, is constantly being used.
Mayor Joe Konrad agreed, stating that the repairs are a small price to pay, given the park’s years of use.
Initially, the city had arranged for repairs to begin this week, but decided to move the start time so the park could be used while kids are on spring break. Repairs will begin March 22, and the skate park will be closed for about two weeks while the work is underway.