BISBEE — The Cochise County Courthouse has seen significant improvements since it was built 90 years ago, and now its roof and the heating and cooling system are due for a $1.5 million replacement.
Henry Meraz, facilities management director, talked with County Board of Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby on Tuesday about the proposed project and got their approval to move forward.
“It’s a high priority project,” said Meraz.
The courthouse has an old boiler system for heat that was installed in 1980 and has undergone replacement three times, he said. In the cold months, the boiler runs about 12 hours a day. Repairs to keep the boiler running would cost about $850,000.
“It’s an antiquated system," Meraz said. "It worries me. Boilers can be dangerous.”
The chillers that keep the courtrooms and offices cool through the hotter months are reaching end of life, so that system also needs replacing, he said. It would cost $500,000 to replace the current cooling system.
The new system would handle heat and cooling and allows each courtroom and office to set its own temperature.
Though courthouse staff requested the work be done after hours or on weekends, Meraz said it would add too much to the cost. So, the new energy-efficient system will be installed in phases.
The price includes a new roof as well, he added.
English said, “The courthouse is a symbol and we need to do what we can to preserve it. Our phones would be ringing off the hook if we moved it. If the money is available, we should do it right.”
Judd said the building would be worth more if the new system is installed.
County Administrator Richard Karwaczka said the electrical system could use an upgrade as well due to the additional electronic technology the courts use. He suggested that cost be added to the contract.
English said, “We’d be foolish to spend $1.5 million and then have electrical problems later on.”
The money would come from the capitol improvement fund, said budget manager Daniel Duchon.
Crosby suggested looking to the state for help with the bill.
The pedestrian bridge that runs from the courthouse to the county attorney’s offices and jury room and provides access for the handicapped also needs repair at a cost of about $270,000, Meraz said.
Meraz was asked to bring all three projects before the board in a regular meeting for approval.