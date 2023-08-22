karwaczka

BISBEE – Now that the Cochise County recorder has fulfilled his obligations as interim elections director, he is ending the agreement with the Board of Supervisors he began in February.

In a work session Tuesday, Supervisors Peggy Judd, Ann English and Tom Crosby agreed election duties should go back to the election director Bob Bartelsmeyer, who was hired in May. With the department now staffed with two full-time employees and one part-time employee, County Recorder David Stevens said his job was done.

