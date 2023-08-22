BISBEE – Now that the Cochise County recorder has fulfilled his obligations as interim elections director, he is ending the agreement with the Board of Supervisors he began in February.
In a work session Tuesday, Supervisors Peggy Judd, Ann English and Tom Crosby agreed election duties should go back to the election director Bob Bartelsmeyer, who was hired in May. With the department now staffed with two full-time employees and one part-time employee, County Recorder David Stevens said his job was done.
“The goal was to get us through the special elections and we did that,” Stevens said.
“I thought we would just go back to normal with County Administrator Richard Karwaczka overseeing elections," Judd said.
So, on Sept. 7 when Stevens’ agreement expires, the elections department oversight will be done by Karwaczka who answers to the supervisors.
Crosby also asked for more meetings like this work session to avoid long agendas and to allow for more discussion. Judd agreed.
There are no votes taken in work sessions. The supervisors only offer direction to the staff.
The backstory
Crosby and Judd wanted to hold a hand count of ballots in the 2022 election after people mailed in their ballots and went to the recorder’s office to vote early in person.
Then election director Lisa Marra refused to participate after the county attorney’s office advised such an action would be illegal, as did English.
Crosby and Judd filed a personal lawsuit against her which has started an investigation by the Arizona Attorney General for open meeting law violations as they did not hire the attorney to represent them in that case in a public meeting. Their attorney, Bryan Blehm, then dropped the suit 24 hours later.
The county’s risk insurance paid the $130,000 Marra was awarded for their actions. She resigned from the county in February and now works with the Secretary of State’s office.
A long time employee with the department retired and a third person resigned leaving the elections department with no staff.
Judd and Crosby also transferred all duties of the election director, including the election duties of the Board of Supervisors, to County Recorder David Stevens in February.
The move brought a warning from the Attorney General’s office because some of the duties they passed to Stevens was not legal. The board has statutory duties which cannot be passed along to another.
