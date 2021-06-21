BISBEE — Cochise Health and Social Services has not charged for certain reproductive health services over the years, but now is looking to introduce nominal fees for people who are above 150 percent of the poverty level on a sliding scale.
Belinda Gomez, RN and Maternal and Child Health program coordinator, explained the reasoning behind the new fee schedule to Cochise County Board of Supervisors members Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby in a work session June 15.
Arizona statute allows the health departments to charge for certain services and CHSS Director Alicia Thompson wanted to review the reasons for initiating charges and the new fee schedule for birth control methods.
“In my understanding we have never charged for these services,” said Thompson. “It’s a missed opportunity to ask the individuals that we serve to contribute to their care. The team has put together a plan in a really fair manner.”
Gomez explained CHSS is required to provide medical services related to maternal and child health, preschool health screening, family planning, public health nursing, premature and newborn program, immunizations, nutrition, dental care prevention and migrant health.
The reproductive health program provides essential services to enable individuals to make and implement educated personal decisions regarding the number of children they want to have and the spacing of their children and make those services available and easily accessible to all who seek such assistance, said Gomez.
One of the goals of the program is to decrease the teen pregnancy rate, which is higher than the state rate and double the national rate of girls 15 to 19 years old. In fact, the county rate is almost twice as high as the national rate for teen births, she said. The county sees 34 teen pregnancies for every 1,000 births.
Another goal is to ensure access to reproductive health and family planning education, counseling, medical care and referral services to low income women living in rural and underserved areas, she said.
This would include improving the health of women prior to pregnancy and promoting safe sexual behaviors while improving access to quality health care and maternal and infant health.
Thompson noted, “By providing easily accessible reproductive health services, we can provide education on safe sexual practices, including abstinence, condom use and birth control use, to help prevent unplanned teen pregnancies.”
Gomez noted, “The program services will improve birth outcomes by reducing birth defects, decreasing infant mortality and decreasing the incidence of low–birth–weight babies. These services also aim to improve the emotional and social health of the individual and the family by decreasing the stress that can be caused by an unplanned pregnancy.
“Alarmingly, only about half of pregnancies in the county seek prenatal care in the first trimester, which is critical for development of organs and systems. There is a higher risk of damage to the infant due to medications.”
Another alarming statistic is the shortage of reproductive care providers, Gomez said. There are only 13 obstetricians and gynecologists in the county who serve a possible population of 49,746 women aged 16 and older, meaning each would need to serve about 1,835 women. Of those 13, only three are younger than 50. In the state, the rate is a bit lower at 1,505 people per provider.
“Obviously, it’s going to make it really hard for a woman to make an appointment in Cochise County to get those reproductive services,” Gomez stated. “Here at Cochise County, we have a nurse practitioner who can help fill that gap.”
From 2014 to 2018, CHSS served 1,522 women. However, in 2019, Chiricahua Community Health Centers Inc. took over the clinics in Sierra Vista formerly run by the county. Even with the continuance of monthly clinics in Willcox, the number of women served has dropped dramatically, according to Gomez’s information.
“What’s important is that many of these women fell through the cracks,” said Gomez. “They had a hard time with that transition of care. And it’s become hard to find reproductive health services for these women. That’s why our goal in the upcoming fiscal year is to provide two monthly clinics in Sierra Vista and keep our monthly Willcox clinic.”
Thompson said when the CCHCI opened in Sierra Vista, the intention was to be able to absorb the CHSS clients and provide the same services. CCHCI wants to come back to the county because some women would rather not deal with doctors and the problems with scheduling appointments.
“The overall shortage of providers illustrates there is a continued need for CHSS to provide reproductive health services, despite all the great work that CCHCI provides throughout Cochise County," Thompson added.
Since there have been a large number of requests to restart the reproductive clinics in Sierra Vista, the clinics are expected to start there in July. If a need arises, the clinics could be expanded to the other satellite CHSS offices.
Reproductive health and family planning services are to be provided free to persons from low income households, defined as those who are at or below 150% of the Federal Poverty Level, Gomez said. Clients who get the services at no cost must not be subjected to any variation in quality of services. Women and family members can voluntarily donate to the treatments if they choose.
Women or families making above 150% FPL will be charged fees on a sliding scale depending on income and the number of family members, she said.
Gomez estimated by using the average number of clients seen between 2014-18 there is the potential to provide services to an estimated 300 women per year. Of those 300 women receiving comprehensive preventive visits, 87 clients are expected to receive free care. Sixty clients within 151% to 250% of the FPL and 153 clients with incomes of 251% will pay on the sliding scale. This would bring in potential revenues of $5,250 to $10,500, taking into account only the comprehensive visits. This will allow CCHS to expand its services and the number of clients it reaches through the grant-funded program.
English asked if CHSS could accept health insurance for the fees and Thompson explained CCHS did not have the staffing necessary to accept health insurance billing and she did not expect to have the volume to justify the cost of filing claims. Most of the clients would not have medical insurance.
Thompson said, “The bottom line is we have the indication of the need for services. We need to have these clinics again.”
Judd noted it was easier to take her children when they were small to the health department to get their vaccinations than deal with the doctor’s office.
English said, “We want people to come to you. Public health services should be offered with the least amount of hassle. This will give you the opportunity to serve more people.”
The new fee schedule has to go through a 60-day public notice prior to the approval of the supervisors, so it would not go into effect until late August or early September.