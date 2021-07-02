County officials have praised the state Legislature and the passing of House Bill 2001, which will provide additional resources for local fire departments.
These resources include a state fund for reimbursing local fire departments that deploy crews to fight wildfires outside their district and enhanced mitigation efforts.
"It will improve fire safety for residents, firefighters and visitors and improve forest resilience across the state," said Fry Fire Chief Mark Savage in an email. "Local fire departments and districts used to wait several months until the state was reimbursed by the feds to be paid for fire suppression efforts.
"Quite frequently these costs were substantial and the hardship for smaller districts forced to float those costs sometimes put their budgets in the red. The extra funding at the state level now means that we’re able to receive reimbursement much faster than before.
"In addition to the impact it will have on our capacity to fight wildfires, the funding will also be used to expand the collaboration between DFFM (Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management) and the Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation and Reentry ... The current program supports roughly 20 20-person fire crews that are staffed with fire-trained, low-risk inmates."
Savage said the crews have been used to reduce hazardous dry fuels in Ramsey Canyon and across the state.
"These crews will be augmented by roughly 70 more 10-person crews who will only work on hazardous fuel reduction," said Savage. "These programs are incredibly successful at providing inmates with training and experience that they can use to earn a livable wage post-release."
According to a press release from Gov. Doug Ducey's office, the $100 million bill passed the state Legislature with bipartisan support. An allocation of $75 million is for the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management for fire suppression and recovery efforts while $24.6 million will be allocated to the partnership between DFFM and the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry for removing excess dry fuel.
Ducey signed the bill on June 18.
The bill was led by House Speaker Rusty Bowers, Rep. Gail Griffin, Rep. David Cook, House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding, Senate President Karen Fann, Senate President Pro Tem Vince Leach, Sen. Sine Kerr and Senate Minority Leader Rebecca Rios.
"Local fire departments have the ability to apply for some wildfire mitigation grants to undertake thinning and other fire prevention measures around a wildland urban interface," said Griffin in an email. "Additional grants will be made available with the appropriation from HB 2001.
"If a local fire department's assets are dispatched on a wildfire they will receive payment for their services after invoicing the Department of Forestry and Fire Management for their services. Part of the funds in HB 2001 will be used to pay for fire suppression this year."
David Tenney, director of Arizona Department of Fire and Forestry Services, said the additional inmate crews will assist the department with treating land to minimize the amount of dry fuel.
"Our goal is to treat 20,000 acres a year with those crews," said Tenney. "The goal is to treat the ground before it burns, then you don’t get the crazy fires.”
Judy Lynn, director of Cochise County's Emergency Management Department, highlighted the importance of HB 2001.
"This is huge, it is critical," said Lynn. "This (bill) is especially timely. I have watched wildfire season in Arizona become exceedingly worse."
Tenney echoed Lynn's sentiments.
"It’s no secret that fire seasons are getting worse in Arizona," said Tenney. "It is critical that we have the funds for fire suppression."
According to a July 1 press release from the Department of Forestry and Fire Management, 1,090 wildfires have burned almost 526,000 acres statewide.
Savage praised Griffin for her efforts in getting the bill passed.
"She has been an absolute champion for the fire service throughout her tenure," said Savage. "This legislation is largely a result of her efforts and marks tremendous strides for the state of Arizona’s wildfire prevention and mitigation programs. It will fundamentally change the way we prepare for and respond to the increasing threat of wildfire for decades."