BISBEE — Health care workers, residents and staff at nursing homes and first responders who have not yet registered to receive the Moderna vaccine can now do so online, said associate county administrator Sharon Gillman Wednesday morning in an email.
The online registration form is on the county website at https://covid–cochisehealth.hub.arcgis.com/pages/vaccines.
Cochise Health and Social Services explained a phased approach will be used, based on recommendations from the Arizona Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Committee. The first group in Phase 1A to be vaccinated are the frontline health care workers, emergency service personnel and staff and residents at nursing homes who are at highest risk of being exposed to COVID positive patients.
According to Jessica Ogiba, Copper Queen Community Hospital communications director, the group also includes staff of food kitchens.
Phase 1B will include vaccinations for law enforcement, firefighters, correction officers, teachers and childcare staff, utility workers and health care workers not included in Phase 1A. It also includes high risk adults in congregate settings such as group homes and homeless shelters, said Ogiba.
Phase 1C includes people older than 65 and people with high risk medical conditions such as diabetes, kidney, heart and lung disease, asthma and obesity. This phase will also include any people in Phase 1A or 1B who have not been vaccinated.
As more vaccine becomes available, other members of the community will be able to receive the vaccine in Phases 2 and 3 in spring or summer.
CHSS is partnering with more than 30 health care providers who are registered to administer the vaccine.
The Moderna vaccine requires two doses, one month apart. It is important for people to receive the second dose from the same manufacturer, meaning if people get the Moderna vaccine in the first shot, they have to get Moderna vaccine as the second shot.
Plans for Phases 2 and 3 will include the coordination of drive-thru immunization clinics throughout Cochise County, which will be scheduled approximately four weeks apart. CHSS will announce these clinics and who is eligible to receive the vaccine at www.cochise.az.gov, the County’s Facebook page and other media outlets.
Thompson said, “While the news of a vaccine is exciting, we encourage everyone to continue to be diligent about wearing masks properly, washing their hands and staying a safe distance from others. Act as if everyone may have the COVID-19 virus everywhere you go whether it is at work, the store or any other gathering place.”