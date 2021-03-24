BISBEE — Work on the historic county courthouse in Bisbee will begin possibly as soon as this summer after the county Board of Supervisors approved two contracts totaling $1.8 million during the March 23 meeting.
Facilities director Henry Meraz told Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby, “We are almost building a new bridge.”
Restruction Corp. was awarded the contract for $371,444 as it was the lowest of the two bids received by the county.
The concrete pedestrian bridge which connects the jury quarters and county attorney’s offices to the top floor of the courthouse needs to be replaced, Meraz said. The four existing concrete beams under the bridge will remain intact. Two of the center beams will be wrapped with structural steel to give them added strength. Then, a new deck will be poured.
The design plans for the project need to be finalized and it could take two to three months to get all the supplies, he said. The steel girders for the support of the existing beams have to be manufactured. Once the concrete is poured, it will take 28 days to cure and then a waterproof sealing will be used to protect the new bridge. During the curing process, the bridge will be open for foot traffic. The project should be completed sometime in June.
In the meantime, people with disabilities can access the courthouse through the same ground level floor the prisoners are brought in by detention staff, Meraz said.
Since the courthouse lies in the Bisbee’s historic district of Old Bisbee, the bridge has to look the same as the replacement, he added.
“It will look the same, but it will be safer to walk across,” he said.
When the vote was taken, Crosby was the sole no vote.
The second contract approved was the installation of a new HVAC system by Pueblo Mechanical and Controls LLC at a cost of $1,480,233 plus $36,335 for an electrical system upgrade. The company has to complete the blueprints for the project and then order all the needed materials, which will take about three months. Work will begin in mid to late September, Meraz said.
Meraz said the company, which was the only bidder, was used in the past for repairs to the existing system and is familiar with the building.
The vote was unanimous to award the contract to Pueblo.
The supervisors also unanimously approved a $10,000 grant agreement between the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Forest Service to patrol recreation areas of the Coronado National Forest. The grant covers overtime, employer related expenses and fleet costs.
This agreement comes up annually, said Mark Napier, CCSO chief of staff.
“Deputies can prevent problems and help with public safety,” Napier added.
English pointed out the deputies would also be able to help in wildland fires.
Judd said, “It helps to have patrols, especially on weekends. The USFS doesn’t have the staff to do it.”