The accused killer of a 2-year-old boy asked a judge for a new lawyer earlier this week after his defense attorney presented him with a plea offer by the prosecution.
Mario Toscano Jr., charged with second-degree murder among other offenses, told attorney Rodrigo Andrade he no longer wanted to work with him after Andrade informed him the plea offer by the prosecution was a prison sentence of 35 years to life.
Andrade told Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson he warned his client about trial exposure if he did not accept the plea offer.
“My client said he wanted to fire me,” Andrade said at a hearing Monday.
Toscano is also charged with child abuse and aggravated assault in the death of the boy. The child died on Jan. 7 at a Tucson hospital, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office investigators said.
The suspect was arrested in Douglas by the sheriff’s office on Jan. 5 after investigators were notified by staff at the emergency room of Douglas’ Copper Queen Hospital that the child was not breathing and had questionable injuries, records show.
Detectives questioned hospital staff, the boy’s mother, Erika Parra, and Toscano. Following those interviews, they obtained a search warrant and combed through the house where Parra lived with Toscano, the victim and a baby girl.
The boy had been stabilized at Copper Queen Hospital and was then taken to Tucson, where he died a few days later, authorities said. A grand jury indicted Toscano on the second-degree murder charge on Jan. 9.
Initially, assistant prosecutor Michael Powell did not want to offer Toscano a plea. Powell informed Dickerson at another hearing that the case was going to trial. Regardless, Dickerson ordered the attorneys to attempt a settlement conference.
That conference occurred, but no agreement was made. The two attorneys continued negotiating and arrived at the offer. At a hearing in November in Dickerson’s courtroom, Powell and Andrade said they looked forward to seeing the matter resolved. It all hinged on whether the defendant would accept the state’s offer.
At the hearing Monday, Dickerson advised Toscano that if he obtained a new attorney, the case would go back to the beginning and it would cause delay. He also told Toscano that a new attorney might or might not suggest going to trial.
When the defendant said he wanted a new attorney, the judge granted the request. But Dickerson also warned Toscano he would not be allowing a change in attorneys anytime Toscano didn’t like something.
The next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11.