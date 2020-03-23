BISBEE — After more than two years of being accused of first-degree murder, allegedly threatening most of the defense attorneys assigned to his case and undergoing two mental health evaluations, a Hereford man will face trial in Cochise County Superior Court, a judge said Monday.
Roger Delane Wilson, 51, will face trial on Aug. 11 in front of Superior Court Judge James Conlogue, Cochise County prosecutor Lori Zucco said Monday.
That’s four months earlier than was hoped for by Wilson’s latest court-appointed attorney, Chris Kimminau. At a hearing in mid-March, Kimminau, Wilson’s eighth assigned lawyer, had suggested a trial date nine months from now. That did not sit well with Conlogue, or with Wilson, apparently, who shook his head several times and mumbled to Kimminau as he stood next to him at the March 16 hearing.
It’s been more than two years since Wilson was charged with fatally shooting Jose Daniel Arvizu in the chest. The incident occurred near Wilson’s mother’s house just outside Sierra Vista. Wilson has repeatedly claimed that he shot Arvizu in self-defense. He’s charged with first-degree murder with premeditation.
It’s the second time Wilson has been evaluated for mental health issues. The first time was in February 2019, when Conlogue ordered Wilson to a mental competency restoration program. When Wilson emerged from the program a few months later, it was determined that he was competent to stand trial.
But this past November, Wilson’s seventh attorney, Steven West, again raised the issue that his client was perhaps not competent to stand trial. The lawyer stopped representing Wilson in late December after he said Wilson had threatened “counsel’s life and/or wellbeing on multiple occasions,” according to court records.
Wilson has gone through seven defense attorneys, many of whom he has threatened or accosted, court records show. West had ordered the mental health evaluation just before Kimminau became the eighth. In an email Monday, Zucco said the second mental health evaluation report still has not been presented.
Wilson is being held at the Pima County Jail.