SIERRA VISTA — A judge denied a motion to acquit in a murder trial Friday, saying the prosecutor has already presented enough evidence to potentially convict the defendant.
The statement by Cochise County Superior Judge Timothy Dickerson was made after the 12-member jury in the first degree murder trial of Roger Delane Wilson had been asked to leave the courtroom so that attorneys could discus matters the jury should not be privy to.
In this instance, Wilson’s attorney Chris Kimminau wanted Wilson’s trial stopped because Kimminau claimed prosecutor Lori Zucco had not proven that Wilson wasn’t justified when he shot Jose Daniel “J.D.” Arvizu in the chest in the early morning of June 22, 2017.
The prosecution’s case had just rested when Kimminau called for acquittal. In an impassioned tone, Kimminau said Wilson never denied shooting Arvizu, but he did so because he was in “fear for his life.”
“Keep in mind that we are talking about one moment in time when he was in fear,” Kimminau said of his client.
The prosecution has the burden of proof in this case and they must show beyond a reasonable doubt that Wilson shot Arvizu without justification that morning on Santa Elena Lane just outside Sierra Vista, he added.
Kimminau argued that Wilson had plenty of justification because he had received a death threat from Arvizu just before the shooting when the two had been at the residence of a mutual acquaintance.
Zucco stated last week at the start of the trial that Wilson and Arvizu had words at that house and Wilson showed Arvizu his shotgun. At that point Zucco said that Arvizu told Wilson, “Hey, the next time you pull a gun on me you’d better use it.”
Kimminau said that equaled a death threat and that Wilson was justified.
But Zucco said Wilson never told authorities that Arvizu was armed, or that Arvizu was accompanied by anyone. She also said Wilson went back to his mother’s house, cleaned the shotgun and waited about an hour before calling 911.
“The state has overcome the burden,” Zucco said.
The judge agreed, saying, “The state has presented ample evidence to support a conviction.”
The shooting occurred just after 1 a.m. in front of Wilson’s mother’s house on Santa Elena. Zucco said Wilson shot Arvizu in the chest and then attempted to reload the firearm as he followed Arvizu down the street to the trailer Arvizu was initially going to.
Wilson told investigators he was trying to reload because he thought others who had been at the house earlier were coming for him, records show. Zucco however, questioned defense witnesses on Friday who said no one ever threatened Wilson that evening.
Also on Friday, Arvizu’s parents, Jose Arvizu and Christine Michelle Arvizu, testified for the defense. But neither said anything that painted their son in a negative light, except comments that the younger Arvizu “never backed down from a fight” and that he was living life “too fast.”
Kimminau was trying to establish that Arvizu was violent and had threatened Wilson and had badly beaten him. But when Zucco cross-examined Christine Michelle Arvizu, the mother said, “It was only one punch.”
Two days after the shooting, Christine Michelle Arvizu had also told detectives that when her son fought, he could not be stopped. But on the stand Friday, she said the statements had been made just two days after her child died and she was in a “bad place.”
“He was a good-hearted boy, he was a good boy,” the mother said in a halting voice Friday.
Earlier in the week, two prosecution witnesses testified that Wilson made comments against Arvizu. One witness stated that she heard Wilson say that Arvizu would “get his” and the other, Wilson’s former cellmate at the Pima County Jail, said Wilson had shown no remorse for his actions.
In her opening statements, Zucco told the jury that Wilson followed Arvizu after shooting him, while Arvizu screamed for help.
Jurors also heard a recording between Wilson and an investigator made just after the incident. In it Wilson could not explain why he followed Arvizu after he shot him.
“This is not is not something I planned,” Wilson said in exasperation at one point during the interview. “I did not want to shoot anybody.”
Wilson’s attorney Kimminau said he would give his opening statements to the jury after the prosecution presented its case. But after the state rested Friday, Kimminau argued instead for acquittal.
The trial resumes on Tuesday at 9 a.m.