PHOENIX — Abortions are once again legal in Arizona, at least for the time being — but only through 15 weeks.

The state Court of Appeals on Friday blocked implementation of the order issued last month by Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson that said prosecutors can now bring charges against doctors who perform abortions. The only exception to that law, enacted in 1864, is to save the life of the mother.

