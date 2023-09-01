Kaibab_National_Forest

PHOENIX — Hunters in Arizona won't be barred from using lead ammunition even if the bullets left behind can cause the death of other animals.

In a new ruling Friday, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a bid by the Center for Biological Diversity to order the U.S. Forest Service to ban the use of the ammo in the Kaibab National Forest.

