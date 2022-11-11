PHOENIX — Attorney General Mark Brnovich says there's nothing legally wrong with having two different statutes on the books outlawing abortion because prosecutors can choose which one to enforce.

Or whether to enforce neither.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?