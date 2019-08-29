SIERRA VISTA — A court hearing has been scheduled next month to decide whether a judicial candidate's divorce case file should be unsealed, the Cochise County Clerk's office said Thursday.
Attorney Roger Contreras is vying to become a Cochise County Superior Court judge in Division 5, county records show. He is also dealing with a contentious divorce case against his wife, attorney Nancy Bourke. The divorce case has been ongoing since 2009.
Earlier this month, Superior Court Judge Michael D. Peterson of Graham County, ordered that the Contreras-Bourke case be sealed. That means if anyone wants to look at the case file, it's not public. Peterson also ruled that nothing could be published about the case or the parties involved. He told the Herald/Review in an email that his decision was made in order to protect Contreras' and Bourke's child.
Peterson's orders stem from instructions to two journalists who attended the divorce hearings earlier this year. The judge told the reporters that they could listen in as long as they agreed not to write about the proceedings. One of the reporters agreed to the request and remained in the courtroom. The other, David Morgan, publisher of the Cochise County Record, did not agree to the stipulation and was asked to leave the courtroom.
Terri Jo Neff, the other reporter, has since filed a motion requesting that the transcripts from an Aug. 9 hearing, where Peterson's first order originated, be unsealed.
Peterson is expected to decide on that motion at a hearing on Sept. 26, at 4 p.m., at the courthouse in Bisbee, Division 4, said Deputy Clerk Vicki Barton. She said the hearing date is subject to change.