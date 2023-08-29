PHOENIX — Kari Lake is going to get a chance to argue she's entitled to examine signatures on ballot envelopes from the 2022 election in her bid to overturn the gubernatorial election.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hannah has set aside two days this coming month to hear the contention by Bryan Blehm, her attorney, that the ballot envelopes and the signatures on them are subject to public scrutiny.

