PHOENIX — The group that convinced voters last year to outlaw "dark money'' is asking a judge to block a bid by two special interest groups to keep the law from taking effect.

In new legal filings, attorney Chanele Reyes told Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Scott McCoy there is nothing unconstitutional about ensuring that voters know who is trying to influence elections.

