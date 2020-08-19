The jury trial for a man accused of having his genitals photographed by a minor didn't start as expected on Wednesday after the defendant failed to show up because he went to the emergency room at Canyon Vista Medical Center, court officials said.
It was thought that David Nowak would enter a plea in his case after he was released from the hospital later in the day Wednesday, said Cochise County Superior Court Judge James Conlogue. But at a hearing Wednesday afternoon, Nowak was not in agreement with the plea deal that was on the table, even though his attorney, Eric Manch, had told Conlogue, "It is Mr. Nowak's intention to go through with the agreement."
Because the defendant did not enter a plea, prosecutor Michael Powell said he could not discuss the details of the deal.
It's also unclear what happened to the 39-year-old Nowak early Wednesday. His trial was set to begin at 9 a.m. in front of Conlogue. But the judge announced before 10 that Nowak was in "the emergency room at a hospital in Sierra Vista."
Nowak's trial will begin Thursday at 9 a.m. in Conlogue's courtroom. He's been charged with sexual conduct with a minor, indecent exposure, involving a minor in a drug offense and providing obscene material to a minor.
Nowak was arrested on March 6, 2019, after a Sierra Vista detective obtained a court order to photograph Nowak’s genitals so he could compare them to three images given to police by a minor. The minor showed police pictures of a man’s genitals while the man was sitting in a walker-assist chair similar to one investigators said Nowak used.
The photographs also show distinctive markings on the man’s thighs, according to a probable cause statement written by Sierra Vista Police Detective Joshua Nicola.
Nowak told Nicola he had no knowledge of how or when the photographs were taken and asserted that someone had tried to “set him up” with false accusations. This prompted the detective to obtain a court order allowing him to take photographs of Nowak for comparison to the images from the minor.
Once he had the new photos, Nicola re-interviewed Nowak, who conceded that the photos taken by the minor were of his body, according to police. Nowak was arrested a short time later.
At the conclusion of the afternoon hearing Wednesday, Conlogue reminded Nowak to hydrate.
"Mr. Nowak, it's important that you drink water," the judge said. "We'll have a couple of bottles out for you."