PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey is moving to block cities and counties from telling their workers they have to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
In a new executive order Monday, the governor is declaring that any local government that implements a vaccine mandate is breaking the law. And the governor said such violations are a Class 3 misdemeanor, subjecting government officials to up to 30 days in jail.
The move comes less than a week after the Tucson city council voted to make vaccines mandatory for all municipal employees. That directive requires them to show they have received at least one dose of the vaccine by Aug. 24.
Workers who do not meet the deadline face a five-day suspension without pay.
There was no immediate response from Tucson city officials.
But Ducey, in his order, insisted there's really nothing new about it.
He said Arizona law gives primary jurisdiction to the state during public health emergencies. And he said local governments have only the powers that are granted to them by the Arizona Constitution and state statute.
"Unlike the state, cities, towns and counties do not have inherent police power to implement vaccine mandates," his order states.
Despite that, the governor said he also is relying on a provision in SB 1824, a budget reconciliation bill that specifically bars local governments from requiring anyone to be vaccinated against COVID.
"The Arizona State Legislature, who are duly elected by the people have spoken on this issue," he wrote.
But that, however, may be no more enforceable, at least for the time being, than a provision in a different budget bill that prohibits mask mandates at public schools after a judge ruled Monday that nothing in these measures takes effect before Sept. 29. (See related story.)
Ducey's new order does have a carrot of sorts for local workers who either get the virus or even are exposed.
The governor pointed out that a 2016 ballot measure raising the state minimum wage — an initiative he actually opposed — contains a provision guaranteeing that people are entitled to paid sick leave when public health officials determine someone is a risk to community public health, whether or not that person actually has a communicable disease. His executive order says any community that doesn't provide sick time is subject to being punished by the Industrial Commission of Arizona which enforces the wage laws of the state.
But that ballot measure does not apply to state employees. And there was no immediate response from Ducey about whether he intends to provide the same time off to state workers.