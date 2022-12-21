PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey has agreed to remove all the shipping containers he has installed along the border.

In a stipulation filed in federal court Wednesday, Ducey promised to take out not just the containers near Yuma but all "associated equipment, materials, vehicles and other objects'' from the property of the United States by Jan. 4, "to the extent feasible and so as not to cause damage to United States' land, properties and natural resources.''

