A woman and her father pleaded guilty on Monday to stealing more than $53,000 from an 83-year-old woman the daughter had been hired to take care of.
Heather Buhr and Isaac Butts, both of Sierra Vista, each entered a guilty plea to a charge of theft from a vulnerable adult. They had been indicted in August.
The victim had suffered a stroke in 2017 and enlisted the services of a company for help around the house. The company sent Buhr. The latter befriended the octogenarian — described in court as "frail" — and eventually introduced her to Butts. The latter came to the victim's house, as well, and both he and Buhr helped her around the house.
They also stole from her, investigators said. The victim has since died, it was revealed in court Monday.
The case was handled by the Arizona Department of Economic Security, Adult Protection Services and Arizona Attorney General’s Office Special Agent Mike Carroll of the Heath Care Fraud and Abuse Section.
The pair will be sentenced on Jan. 11 before Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson.