PHOENIX — Federal and state officials are asking a judge to toss a lawsuit seeking to stop development of the proposed 280-mile Interstate 11 project from Nogales to Wickenburg.

State Transportation Director John Haikowski is telling U.S. District Court Judge John Hinderaker that without an alternative to I-10 traffic will become so congested by 2035 that it will interfere with the ability of the region to function.

