SIERRA VISTA — Two people abused sexually as children stood together in a courtroom Tuesday and haltingly told a judge the horrors they suffered at the hands of their attacker. Minutes later, veteran Border Patrol agent Dana Thornhill was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
The 49-year-old Thornhill, who lives in Sierra Vista, was convicted on four counts of sexual abuse of two children who were both subjected to the assaults beginning when they were 8 years old. Thornhill pleaded guilty in late June following a settlement agreement.
At Thornhill's sentencing hearing Tuesday, Assistant Cochise County Attorney Lori Zucco asked Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson to allow both victims — now adults — to step up together to address the court so that they could "support each other." They are not being identified by the Herald/Review because they are victims of sexual abuse.
The woman, who spoke first, told Dickerson that the repercussions of being sexually abused as a child haunt her and affect her daily.
"The longer he is in jail, the safer children will be," she said.
The man standing next to her told the judge that when his abuse began at the age of 8, he had no choice in the matter.
"The defendant took away my choice when I was 8 years old," the man said. "It has caused issues in my adulthood. It has caused issues in my marriage."
"He needs to go away so that no one has to experience what I did as a child," he added.
The violations against the victims included oral sex with the youngsters, and having one of the children engage in sex acts with an adult friend of Thornhill’s, court documents show.
One of the victims told Sierra Vista Police Detective Thomas Ransford that she had been abused by Thornhill with such regularity that the incidents were “too numerous to count."
Thornhill was arrested in April after a dramatic standoff with police.
According to testimony that Ransford gave at Thornhill’s bail hearing, the defendant knew investigators were coming for him when he hid in a church April 9. Thornhill had told his wife that he would be going to jail for child pornography and that she would be taken care of because he has plenty of money saved, investigators said.
The morning of April 9, Thornhill entered the church at the 2500 block of North Calle Segundo near Whetstone and refused to come out for more than 10 hours, investigators said. Armed with a handgun and a cell phone, he communicated with the church pastor.
While that scene was unfolding at the church, the two victims were at the Sierra Vista Police Department giving detectives details of the abuse they had endured for years at the hands of Thornhill.
Zucco said at the April bail hearing that Thornhill wanted to commit suicide by cop.
When he emerged from the church that day after 8 p.m., he had the gun pointed at his head, police previously said.
Zucco asked Dickerson Tuesday to sentence Thornhill to the maximum allowed by law. Thornhill pleaded to two counts of sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of luring a minor for sexual conduct. Probation is not available for the first two counts and the maximum sentence for each is 20 years to be served consecutively. Probation is available in the third and fourth counts.
"He is a repetitive, lifelong child predator and needs to be put away as long as possible," Zucco said.
Defense attorney Joshua Jones presented Dickerson with a handful of mitigating factors and asked the judge to consider less prison time for his client. Jones said Thornhill stopped abusing the victims at one point and turned to Christianity.
"He feels remorseful, he feels guilt," Jones said.
Thornhill also had stated in a report to the court that he had been abused as a child. His attorney mentioned that Thornhill served in the U.S. Border Patrol for 19 years.
However, Jones also said Thornhill was ready to pay for his crimes.
"He will not be upset by whatever sentence you impose," Jones told Dickerson.
The judge then asked Thornhill if he wanted to address the court.
"I am very guilty," Thornhill said. "Whatever you decide is fair. Everything is fair. I have no excuse."
Dickerson did not hold back. While acknowledging that Thornhill was abused as a child, the judge said, "A person has to be responsible for their actions."
Thornhill's service with the Border Patrol also did not make an impression on Dickerson. The judge stated that many people who sexually abuse children are often successful in their careers and in the community.
"These crimes were occurring while you were a Border Patrol agent," Dickerson said. "The victims did experience emotional harm and a breach of trust."