On June 20, Jesus Armenta was sentenced to 14 years in prison for child molestation charges by Cochise County Superior Court Judge Joel Larson. Once out of prison, Armenta must register as a sex-offender.

The first complaint of sexual misconduct against Armenta was filed with the Douglas Police Department in 2016. An investigation followed and Armenta was indicted by a Cochise County grand jury twice — once in 2018 and again in 2021.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?