On June 20, Jesus Armenta was sentenced to 14 years in prison for child molestation charges by Cochise County Superior Court Judge Joel Larson. Once out of prison, Armenta must register as a sex-offender.
The first complaint of sexual misconduct against Armenta was filed with the Douglas Police Department in 2016. An investigation followed and Armenta was indicted by a Cochise County grand jury twice — once in 2018 and again in 2021.
Armenta sexually abused six children in the first and fourth grade while teaching at Joe Carlson Elementary School in Douglas and as an American Youth Soccer Organization coach. Court documents show that the abuse started as early as 2010. After the first complaint in 2016, he resigned his teaching position.
In 2014, Armenta was awarded for his teaching. At his sentencing hearing, his attorney, Rafeal Malanga, used this fact to argue for a lesser sentence, saying, “He was teacher of the year, the kids seemed to love him.”
At the sentencing hearing last month, Deputy Cochise County Attorney Micheal Powell argued that nothing but the maximum sentence would be appropriate in this case. One of the victims told the judge that 14 years “will never be enough for all of the kids combined.”
At a previous hearing in May, parents of the victims told the judge about the ongoing mental health struggles their children still faced as a result of the abuse. Many of the parents complained of the maximum sentence being limited to 14 years.
Larson ruled that Armenta’s use of his position of trust to facilitate the sexual abuse as well as the ongoing emotional harm to the victims warranted the maximum sentence of 14 years.
