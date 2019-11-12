BISBEE — Saying that there were no mitigating circumstances in the case of the former Huachuca City fire chief who stole equipment from the town and from a Christmas fund for needy children, a judge sentenced Jon Allmon to three years in prison on Tuesday.
Dressed in a red polo shirt, jeans and dark sneakers, Allmon stood quietly before Cochise County Superior Court Judge James Conlogue, declining to say anything on his behalf when Conlogue addressed him.
Legal advocate Josh Jones simply told the judge that Allmon was “ready to take accountability.”In addition to the three years in prison, Allmon must serve four years probation and receive counseling.
After three attempts at trying to sentence Allmon, the 56-year-old appeared before the court after pleading guilty in December 2018 to two counts of theft.
He was supposed to be sentenced on Oct. 8 — following two other delays — but drove his pickup off the road and plunged down a ravine off Highway 90 on his way to the sentencing. He was flown to a Tucson hospital and was released the same day with injuries to his neck and back.
In an Arizona Department of Public Safety accident report released to the Herald/Review last week, Allmon told crash investigators that he swerved to avoid hitting a deer and he skidded off the highway.
That day he was supposed to bring a restitution check to the town for more than $23,000. DPS Spokesman Bart Graves said troopers never found a check inside Allmon’s truck.
He didn’t have the money on Tuesday either. Judge Conlogue did not indicate whether Allmon would still be accountable for the restitution following his sentence.
Allmon was initially arrested by Sierra Vista Police in October 2017. He stole several pieces of equipment from the town of Huachuca City while he was the fire chief, and resold it, an indictment shows. In one instance, Allmon sold an extraction tool belonging to the town to the Naco Fire Department.
Before that, he also sold three trailers, an extension ladder and a radio to private individuals, the indictment shows.
He also took $25,000 from the Huachuca City Fire Club, described in court Tuesday by Town Manager Matthew Williams, as “the fund used annually to purchase Christmas presents for needy children in the community.”
Allmon, who declined comment to the Herald/Review on Tuesday before the sentencing, was arrested in October 2017 following an investigation by the Sierra Vista Police Department. He was later indicted by a county grand jury on nine felony counts involving theft and trafficking in stolen property.
His crimes occurred between December 2016 and October 2017, the indictment shows.
Allmon was supposed to be sentenced on Sept. 30, but the hearing was continued after he failed to show up with the $23,900 restitution check he owes the town.
The initial sentencing date had been set for Sept. 23, but was continued for an unknown reason.
As part of his plea agreement, Allmon would have served less time in prison if he had paid the restitution he owes the town.
Assistant prosecutor Michael Powell asked the judge on Tuesday to sentence Allmon to the maximum allowed — three years and nine months — because he failed to bring the restitution check.
“There was a serious breach of public trust,” Powell said. “It’s unfortunate payment was never made.”
Representing the town, Williams addressed Conlogue and also asked the judge to impose the maximum penalty.
“The Town of Huachuca City is working hard to overcome its obstacles and things are getting better everyday,” Williams said. “However, long after Jon Allmon has paid restitution and served his time in prison, the Town of Huachuca City will still be fighting the legacy of a disgraceful thief, Jon Allmon.”