SIERRA VISTA — A former Huachuca Mountain Elementary School teacher was given the maximum sentence Wednesday in a New Mexico courtroom after the judge told the defendant he poses a risk of reoffending and showed no remorse for his actions.
Robert Michael Kelsey will serve six years in state prison in New Mexico, the maximum penalty for the crime he was convicted of on June 20 — criminal sexual contact with a minor under the age of 14.
In this case, the victim was a 4-year-old girl, court records show.
According to audio logs of the sentencing hearing released to the Herald/Review on Wednesday, Kelsey — who taught sixth grade — maintained his innocence and complained to New Mexico District Court Judge Matthew Chandler that he has lost everything. The sentencing hearing was held at the De Baca County Courthouse in Fort Sumner, New Mexico.
“I have lost so much — my home, my car, my friends — because of all of this,” Kelsey said. “My teaching license has been stripped from me. I have lost my freedom.”
Kelsey’s attorney Ben Herrmann, asked the judge for probation and a GPS monitor to track his client’s whereabouts.
Judge Chandler disagreed.
“This case does not suggest one bit that he is innocent. I will sentence you to the full six years,” he told Kelsey.
“The diagnostic highlights a person who only thinks about himself and has a borderline personality disorder. Your impulsive and reckless behavior needs to be corrected.”
Chandler also said Kelsey had no remorse and “there is a risk of his re-offending.”The charges against Kelsey stem from a Sept. 3, 2017, complaint, court records show. The girl reported to her mother that Kelsey, who was known to the girl, had touched her inappropriately.
Sierra Vista police arrested Kelsey on Jan. 30, 2018, after New Mexico State Police issued a warrant, court records show. Kelsey was later released after posting $20,000 bail.Sierra Vista Unified School District placed Kelsey on paid leave after his arrest, but did not renew his contract for the 2018–2019 school year.In the sentencing hearing Wednesday, the mother of the victim — the girl is now 6 and her mother is not being identified in order to protect the child’s identity — told Chandler that the youngster is suffering with anger and confusion as a result of what happened to her.
“She has emotional breakdowns where she will sit down and cry, not knowing what will happen next,” the mother said. “There is no reason for a 6-year-old to have to deal with this.”
Chandler agreed: “Her innocence has been damaged. I hope some day she realizes that this was not her fault. I see in this profession that kids are strong and I hope this little girl is able to move forward and thrive in life.”